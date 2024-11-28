Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 147,079 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 273.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,079 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems worth $54,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 90.8% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 5,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 126.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 67.6% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $304.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.29 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $413,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,204.98. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $173,478.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,226,148.16. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,535. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

