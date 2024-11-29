149,615 Shares in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Bought by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,000. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management owned 0.76% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHQ. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,806,000 after purchasing an additional 177,521 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 988,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,752,000 after buying an additional 391,669 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 411,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after acquiring an additional 257,079 shares during the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,807,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,523,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SCHQ stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

