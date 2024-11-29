22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
22nd Century Group Trading Down 4.5 %
XXII stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.45.
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 144.09% and a negative return on equity of 380.39%.
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
