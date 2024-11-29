2,998 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 206.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 114.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $324,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,332.40. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $95.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.32. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $121.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -45.07 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day moving average is $98.25.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 112.30% and a negative net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $128.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 126.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Articles

