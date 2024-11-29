313 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Bought by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 60.6% in the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,698,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,565,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

HII opened at $199.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.27 and a 200-day moving average of $250.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.29 and a 1-year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,245.48. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.