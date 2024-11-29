378,228 Shares in Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW) Purchased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 378,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Embree Financial Group acquired a new stake in Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

Get Bitwise Ethereum ETF alerts:

Bitwise Ethereum ETF Price Performance

Shares of ETHW opened at $26.08 on Friday. Bitwise Ethereum ETF has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Ethereum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Ethereum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.