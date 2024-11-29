44,555 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 44,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 630.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.
Baidu Stock Performance
Shares of Baidu stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average of $91.94. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $123.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Baidu
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.