466,448 Shares in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Purchased by Braidwell LP

Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 466,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,380,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xencor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after buying an additional 243,793 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 4.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Xencor by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

Get Xencor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on XNCR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Insider Activity at Xencor

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $80,851.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,469,812.30. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 68,684 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $1,612,700.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,698,441.92. This represents a 25.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,879,673 over the last ninety days. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xencor Stock Performance

XNCR opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $26.84.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.27. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.