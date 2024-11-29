713 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,647 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 100.3% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $1,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMN. William Blair cut AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $90,810.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,595. The trade was a 6.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMN stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $80.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $687.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Further Reading

