abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.87 Per Share

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from abrdn European Logistics Income’s previous dividend of $0.77. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of ASLI opened at GBX 58.64 ($0.74) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.45. abrdn European Logistics Income has a 12 month low of GBX 52.70 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 67 ($0.85). The company has a market capitalization of £241.68 million, a PE ratio of -347.06, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.97.
About abrdn European Logistics Income
