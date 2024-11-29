abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.87 Per Share

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from abrdn European Logistics Income’s previous dividend of $0.77. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ASLI opened at GBX 58.64 ($0.74) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.45. abrdn European Logistics Income has a 12 month low of GBX 52.70 ($0.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 67 ($0.85). The company has a market capitalization of £241.68 million, a PE ratio of -347.06, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.97.

Get abrdn European Logistics Income alerts:

About abrdn European Logistics Income

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

abrdn European Logistics Income plc, together with its subsidiaries, invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn European Logistics Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn European Logistics Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.