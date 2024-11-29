Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.37 and last traded at $20.40. 105,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 205,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.96 per share. This represents a $7.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADX. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,599,000. Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 583,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 48,581 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 531,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 51,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2,789.5% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 413,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after buying an additional 398,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
