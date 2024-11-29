AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.19 and traded as high as $22.33. AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF shares last traded at $22.31, with a volume of 3,347 shares.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.37.

About AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF

The AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (GK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers exposure to a portfolio of US growth stocks across multiple investment themes believed to represent top thematic macro opportunities.

