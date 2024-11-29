AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.80. Approximately 83 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.52.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.93.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US companies involved in alcohol and tobacco, food and beverage, and gaming-related activities. VICE was launched on Dec 12, 2017 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

