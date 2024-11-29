AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AGC Trading Up 0.2 %

AGC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,769. AGC has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AGC had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGC will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

