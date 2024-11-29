Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Short Interest Update

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 119.1% from the October 31st total of 734,700 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 827,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Airship AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Airship AI Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Airship AI stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. Airship AI has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Airship AI by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airship AI during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Airship AI by 54.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 12.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Further Reading

