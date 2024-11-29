Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the October 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Down 1.5 %

Akbank T.A.S. stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Akbank T.A.S. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company’s consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

