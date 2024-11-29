Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Shares Down 53.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) fell 53.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Down 53.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Angola, Brunei, Canada, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Renewables and Field Development; and Life Cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.