Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Short Interest Update

Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days.
ALD Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ALLDF remained flat at $7.13 during trading hours on Friday. ALD has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94.
About ALD
