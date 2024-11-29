Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Short Interest Update

Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days.

ALD Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALLDF remained flat at $7.13 during trading hours on Friday. ALD has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94.

About ALD

ALD SA provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; and tools and services for fleet managers and drivers. The company is also involved in trading used cars and light commercial vehicles, and the retail sale of vehicles.

