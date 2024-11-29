Almacenes Éxito S.A. (EXTO) to Issue — Dividend of $0.02 on December 17th

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0248 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Almacenes Éxito’s previous — dividend of $0.0084541.

Almacenes Éxito has a payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Almacenes Éxito Price Performance

Almacenes Éxito stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 22,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,317. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. Almacenes Éxito has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Almacenes Éxito Company Profile

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

