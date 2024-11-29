Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the October 31st total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Aluf Stock Performance

Shares of AHIX remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 57,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,164. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Aluf has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

About Aluf

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

