Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the October 31st total of 671,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 125.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMDWF remained flat at $9.30 during midday trading on Friday. Amada has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

