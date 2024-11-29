American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $324,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,012.08. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in American Woodmark by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 5.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 1.8% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $89.19 on Friday. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.61.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.51%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

