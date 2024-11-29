Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Trading Up 2% – Still a Buy?

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) was up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 436,655 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 255,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Americas Silver Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$160.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

