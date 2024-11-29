Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for OncoCyte (OCX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for OncoCyte (NASDAQ: OCX):

11/26/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/20/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – OncoCyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

11/8/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/2/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/27/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – OncoCyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

10/9/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

OCX opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. OncoCyte Co. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 6,122.29% and a negative return on equity of 269.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

In other news, CFO Andrea S. James acquired 33,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 1,315,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $3,880,250.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,420,994.75. This represents a 26.69 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoCyte stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of OncoCyte worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

