ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Short Interest Update

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the October 31st total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ARB stock remained flat at $24.92 during trading on Friday. ARB has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79.

ARB Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works. The company provides bull bars, side rails and steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks, cross bars and carriers, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment and points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, slide kitchen, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, interior protection, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

