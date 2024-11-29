ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Short Interest Update

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the October 31st total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ARB Stock Performance
Shares of ARB stock remained flat at $24.92 during trading on Friday. ARB has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79.
About ARB
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARB
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for ARB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.