ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARCFree Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded ARC Document Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ARC opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 15.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 79,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 255,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

