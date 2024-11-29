ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded ARC Document Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

NYSE ARC opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 15.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 79,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 255,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

