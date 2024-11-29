Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Director Buys $38,522.00 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) Director Deborah Diaz acquired 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $38,522.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at $739,667.28. This trade represents a 5.49 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ACHR stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.29.
Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACHR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.
Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
