Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $3.90. Aris Mining shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 111,844 shares changing hands.

Aris Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the second quarter worth $51,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aris Mining in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.