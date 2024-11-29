Arturo Md Molina Sells 26,000 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) insider Arturo Md Molina sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $1,162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,046.80. The trade was a 35.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Arturo Md Molina also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 15th, Arturo Md Molina sold 1,906 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $78,107.88.
Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %
Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.17. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $48.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PTGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.57.
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.
