Arturo Md Molina Sells 26,000 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) insider Arturo Md Molina sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $1,162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,046.80. The trade was a 35.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arturo Md Molina also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, Arturo Md Molina sold 1,906 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $78,107.88.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.17. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $48.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,192,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 39,055 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,107,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 426.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 36,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 29,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,112,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.