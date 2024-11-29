ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASM International Trading Down 0.2 %

ASMIY stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $525.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,643. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $580.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $656.59. ASM International has a 52 week low of $465.65 and a 52 week high of $813.23.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $855.69 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Analysts predict that ASM International will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of ASM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASM International

About ASM International

(Get Free Report)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.