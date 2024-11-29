AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $14,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 284,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 46.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 224,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 54,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $208.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Get Our Latest Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.