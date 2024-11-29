Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,488 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 389,754 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,957,000 after purchasing an additional 251,767 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 165.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 114,924 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 71,588 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 205,117 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $182.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $196.04.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Melius upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.