Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,003 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. TD Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $126.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $142.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.44 and a twelve month high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

