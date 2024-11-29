Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $5.09 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 413,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,133,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.1% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $202,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 15.2% during the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 51,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial cut their target price on Analog Devices from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.33.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $217.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.80. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.63 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The company has a market cap of $107.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at $24,447,741.30. This trade represents a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $2,289,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,481.18. This represents a 18.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $24,883,200. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.