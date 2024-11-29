Auxier Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,473 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 365.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 220.3% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

