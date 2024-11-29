Auxier Asset Management Has $288,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $282.31 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $243.87 and a one year high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.63.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total transaction of $1,556,241.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,349.36. The trade was a 21.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.