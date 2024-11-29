Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,044,600 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the October 31st total of 601,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,223.0 days.
Azimut Trading Down 1.1 %
AZIHF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. Azimut has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $29.84.
