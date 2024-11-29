Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,044,600 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the October 31st total of 601,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,223.0 days.

Azimut Trading Down 1.1 %

AZIHF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. Azimut has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $29.84.

About Azimut

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal.

