Ballymore Resources Limited (ASX:BMR) Insider Purchases A$13,000.00 in Stock

Ballymore Resources Limited (ASX:BMR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Greville bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,000.00 ($8,441.56).
Ballymore Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 7.14.
About Ballymore Resources
