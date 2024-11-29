Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 472,537 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,277,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of Vodafone Group Public worth $43,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 1,493.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2423 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Several brokerages have commented on VOD. UBS Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

