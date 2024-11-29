Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $41,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE FICO opened at $2,354.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,083.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,747.07. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,067.36 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $8,121,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,456,446.95. This trade represents a 6.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,146.60. This represents a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,390 shares of company stock worth $21,901,887. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

