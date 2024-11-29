Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,731 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $39,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 402,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,515.64. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $185.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.34. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $190.43.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

