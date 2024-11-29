Barclays Increases MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $515.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $275.00 to $515.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSTR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.25.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Trading Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $388.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.55 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.70. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($8.98) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $6,624,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,344.60. The trade was a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.