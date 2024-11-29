BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in November

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $114.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.12. BE Semiconductor Industries has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $195.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.67.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.08 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 39.36%. Equities research analysts predict that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.