Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €18.80 ($19.79) and last traded at €19.94 ($20.99), with a volume of 116133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €19.47 ($20.49).

Befesa Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.98. The firm has a market cap of $802.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.27.

About Befesa

Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles crude steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; sells waelz oxide to zinc smelters; and treats crude steel dust.

Featured Stories

