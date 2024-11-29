Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Dowlais Group (LON:DWL)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 62 ($0.79) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Dowlais Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.74) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 94 ($1.19).

Dowlais Group Price Performance

About Dowlais Group

Dowlais Group stock opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.73) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £782.00 million and a PE ratio of -155.41. Dowlais Group has a 12 month low of GBX 47.32 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 109.15 ($1.39). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.96.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

