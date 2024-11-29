Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Down 57.8% in November

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the October 31st total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 201.0 days.

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of BLRDF remained flat at $9.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. Billerud AB has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Region Europe, Region North America, and Solutions & Other segments. The Region Europe segment manufactures and sells liquid packaging board, kraft paper, containerboard, cartonboard, sack paper and market pulp, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages, industrial, medical and hygiene, as well as consumer and luxury goods.

