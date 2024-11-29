BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Update

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the October 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 19.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BioVie Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of BIVI stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.80. 1,095,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,573. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. BioVie has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $33.10.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($6.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

