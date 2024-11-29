BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 535 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 540 ($6.85). Approximately 284,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 143,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 546 ($6.93).

BlackRock Greater Europe Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 565.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 594.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £537.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

BlackRock Greater Europe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from BlackRock Greater Europe’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. BlackRock Greater Europe’s payout ratio is currently 608.70%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Greater Europe

BlackRock Greater Europe Company Profile

In related news, insider Sapna Shah bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.60) per share, with a total value of £23,960 ($30,413.81). 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

