Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 247.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81. The company has a market cap of $863.51 million, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $38.87.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.98%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $82,342.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $190,068.40. This trade represents a 30.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Bradford Richmond acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,007. This trade represents a 17.36 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

