Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 1,982 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth $57,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in FIGS by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in FIGS in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on FIGS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

FIGS Stock Up 3.2 %

FIGS stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $872.82 million, a P/E ratio of 85.67, a P/E/G ratio of 239.04 and a beta of 1.44.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Featured Stories

